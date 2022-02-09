Breckenridge to begin street sealing project in ‘22

The Breckenridge, Minnesota, City Council approved a resolution establishing a street sealcoating city project for 2022 at a Monday, Feb. 7 meeting.
Breckenridge Director of Public Works Neil Crocker will now pursue a request for proposal (RFP) and get quotes from contractors.
The streets slated to receive chip and sealcoat are Oak Street from Wilkin Avenue to Park Avenue; 13th Street from the north cul de sac to Hall Avenue; MacKubin Avenue between 10th Street and 11th Street; Hall Avenue between Eighth Street and Ninth Street; Wagner Drive between Main Street and Maple Street; Sixth Street between Andrews Avenue and Beede Avenue; Seventh Street between Mendenhall Avenue and Andrews Avenue; Beede Avenue between 14th Street and 15th Street; Andrews Avenue between 14th Street and Mendenhall Avenue; and New York Avenue from Second Street to 10th Street.
The total length of the portions of street total 10,216 feet.
“The ones that we have recently paved, we want to take care of those streets and get them chip and sealcoated,” Crocker said.
The city council also approved a resolution designating planned infrastructure improvements to the recently-annexed Minn-Kota Ag Products, Inc. land as a city project. Crocker said the city will extend water and electric services to the property to accommodate the expansion.
“Eventually we’d plan to assess the water, so we’d go through the assessment process as well,” Breckenridge City Administrator Renae Smith said.
The council previously adopted a summary publication of an ordinance expanding the corporate limits of the city at a Monday, Nov. 15 meeting, Daily News previously reported. The move was requested by Minn-Kota Ag and involves incorporating previously unincorporated and unplatted land owned by the company into the city’s corporate limits. The land is currently a vacant field, but it will eventually be developed into a commercial building.
At Monday’s meeting, the city council also approved a resolution electing “the city to use the standard allowance available under the revenue loss provision of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for the general provision of government services.”
In May 2021, the U.S. Department of Treasury established an interim rule describing eligible and ineligible uses of the funds. On Jan. 6, 2022, they issued a final rule which simplifies and broadens the program.
“Up until then it was an interim rule, and we were very limited in how we could use those funds,” Smith said. “... Before it was more so limited to broadband, infrastructure, things like that. Now, we can use it for any governmental services, so this really widens up the uses for it and streamlines the reporting requirements.”
Smith said the city received approximately $346,643 in ARPA funds, and she will bring ideas on how to allocate the money to the city’s next finance committee meeting.
The next city council meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 22, and the Breckenridge City Hall will be closed Monday, Feb. 21 in observance of President’s Day.
