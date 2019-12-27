Breckenridge to hold a British new year's eve celebration

Breckenridge Family Community Center is pushing the clocks forward to celebrate the New Year’s Eve in London time. The center will be holding its celebration from 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31 at the community center. When the ball drops in London at their midnight, Minnesota’s 6 p.m., the center will have a balloon drop to bring in the new year.
“We are taking ourselves and our imaginations over the pond to celebrate in London,” Director of Breckenridge Community Center Mandy Steinberger said. “This event is great for those kids and parents who don’t want to stay up until midnight.”
The center will be hosting the community for games and door prizes for all to enjoy. There will treat bags, cookies, hot cocoa and sledding while waiting for the balloon drop.
Fruit punch will be served so that everyone will be able to toast in the new year.
“It’s going to be so much fun,” Steinberger said. “I am really excited that we can hold this event. We are open at 1 p.m., so families are welcome to come early. We are really hoping for great weather. The skating and sledding is really great for kids during this time of the year to stay active.”
For more information, call the center at 218-643-1282 or visit their Facebook page for event details.
