Breckenridge tracking water, looking at updating meters

Water was part of the agenda when the Public Utilities Commission for Breckenridge, Minnesota, met Monday, July 24.
There was a very specific question in mind at City Hall. Where is the water going? Director of Public Works Neil Crocker gave an update on the mystery.
According to Crocker, a massive discrepancy is present in the amount of water being exchanged between the city and its customers.
The amount of water being pumped from Breckenridge's wells to the city treatment plant is accurate with the number of gallons of water being treated at the plant. At both those points in the water exchange, meters have measured the water.
Crocker’s estimation is that the discrepancy is between the water that leaves the plant and the water being billed to customers. The numbers are suggesting that more water is leaving the plant than is actually being billed to customers.
However, the issue may be that water meters at fill stations and many residential and commercial locations are deteriorating due to age. As meters deteriorate, the rate they spin at to measure water flow is not able to keep up with the actual water flow.
Crocker proposed funds to order new meters. He also pitched the idea to order two specific meters with 3” and 4” openings to utilize at fill stations alongside the old meters to verify water flow rate.
Further updates on the water will come as the story unfolds.
Construction to begin on Gewalt catch basins
At Monday's Breckenridge City Council meeting, the city approved funds for further construction projects.
A quote from Comstock in the amount of $81,400 for the replacement of four catch basins in the Gewalt Park Addition was approved. The basins on Chet Drive and 15th Street in Breckenridge were discussed during the previous Public Works Committee meeting on July 18.
Memorandum of Understanding regarding CDL training approved
A previous contract between the city of Breckenridge and the AFSCME Council 65, Local 210 union, was made to provide additional hourly pay to CDL trainers. The purpose of the additional pay is to keep up with all other license providers.
The contract had been established to pay CDL trainers an additional $500 per employee they train, pass and acquire a CDL. That contract was agreed to be canceled in the memorandum.
The memorandum stated that since trainers continue to perform CDL training duties throughout the year, the recommendation was that they receive an additional $1 in their hourly wage throughout the year.
Effective Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, any union members awarded CDL Trainer duties will receive an increase to their rate of pay by $1/hour.
The city will develop the description for the CDL Trainer duties by Dec. 31, 2023 and provide it to the Union upon its completion.
The pay increase of $1/hour will be added to the subsequent labor agreement under Article 10, Section 1 - CDL as CDL Trainer (only) - $1.00/hour (max of one employee).