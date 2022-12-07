Breckenridge: Truth in Taxation

Each year, governmental agencies are tasked with setting their budgets and tax levy. Preliminary numbers are generally due by the end of September and from there a Truth in Taxation meeting is scheduled for transparency. The meeting is open to the public and made to address any comments or concerns.
Breckenridge held their Truth in Taxation meeting Monday, Dec. 5, at Breckenridge City Hall. City Administrator Lori Conway presented to the council about the budget and tax levy, however, no one from the public was present to ask any questions.
2023 preliminary city budget
$3.607 million in expenditures
$3.641 million in revenues
2022 preliminary city budget
$3.324 million in expenditures ($283,310 increase)
$3.325 million in revenues ($315,404 increase)
2023 preliminary tax levy
$1.083 million
2022 preliminary tax levy
$1.041 million (4% increase)
For more information, contact the Breckenridge City Administrator at 218-643-1431.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.