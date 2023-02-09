Breckenridge two-car collision leads to non-life threatening injuries

Shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, two cars collided at the intersection of Highway 75 and Highway 210 in Breckenridge, Minnesota. The drivers of both vehicles were transferred to St. Francis Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to a release from the Minnesota State Patrol.
Noah Price, 25, Wheaton, Minnesota, was driving southbound on Highway 75 while Bryce Albertson, 38, Foxhome, Minnesota was driving northbound on the same road. Albertson attempted to make a left turn onto Highway 210 traveling westbound when the two collided in the intersection, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Road conditions were dry and alcohol was not involved in the accident, MSP reported. All information is believed to be complete as of 12:41 p.m. on Feb. 9.
The Breckenridge Police Department, Breckenridge Fire Department, Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office and Ambulance Services Inc. assisted during the accident, according to MSP’s incident report.
