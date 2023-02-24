Following approval in a January Breckenridge City Council meeting, an update to the city’s sump pump policies has been approved. This includes four main components that could lead to surcharge fees or fines if they’re not properly followed.
According to Breckenridge Public Utilities (BPU), the following are those four main components.
1. A monthly surcharge of $25 will be incurred by all residents who allow sump pumps, roof drains, drain tile or any other type of connection that allows rain, snow melt or any other non-sewage water to enter the sanitary sewer system during the time period of Oct. 15 until March 15; however, all customers must convert their sump pump discharge to outdoor lawn or the storm water collection system by March 31 of each year.
This grace period gives customers two weeks to get the system converted from the sanitary system to the outside/storm water system. Any customer found to be non-compliant on or after April 1 of each year will be subject to a $250 fine for each month they are out of compliance.
Exclusion: Homes built prior to Sep. 8, 1998, that have drain tile connected to the sanitary sewer system. These homes will be exempt until such time that any type of major construction/remodeling would occur.
2. Sump pumps must be hard plumbed to the outside. Flexible hoses and hose clamps in buildings are not acceptable.
3. Two-way valves are not allowed unless there is a method provided for the Utility to physically seal the valve from being switched to the sewer system.
4. Public Utility employees are authorized to do inspections of the sump pumps, etc. to determine if the connections are to the sanitary sewer or to the outside. If a property owner does not allow Utility employees to inspect, the surcharge fee of $250 per month will be immediately applied until the inspection is made and determination that the sump pump is properly plumbed outside.
For any questions regarding this policy or sump pumps in the city of Breckenridge, citizens are encouraged to call BPU at 218-643-4681.