Breckenridge welcomes home fire chief injured in accident

A line of Breckenridge Volunteer Fire Department trucks and Breckenridge Police Department vehicles escorted Breckenridge Fire Chief Tyler Slettedahl into town Monday, July 19. Slettedahl and his wife, Belinda, were injured in a motorcycle accident last Wednesday evening, July 14 about four miles north of Breckenridge on Highway 75. Tyler Slettedahl was discharged Monday from Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota. The fire department and law enforcement, including Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard, met the fire chief and his wife at the crash site with sirens and lights blaring. Above, Ladder truck 37 leads the parade of vehicles. To the right, Tyler Slettedahl gives a thumbs up as Belinda Slettedahl drives and waves.

