Stephanie Hauger is Breckenridge High School’s new agriculture education instructor for seventh through twelfth graders as well as the FFA advisor.
Hauger grew up in Irene, South Dakota, before attending South Dakota State University and graduating in May 2019 for agriculture education. She student taught agriculture education in Arlington, South Dakota.
Hauger had originally been studying to become a veterinarian in college. However, she had some reluctance towards chemistry and was uncertain of her future. In due time, Hauger was practicing a speech for a college course to her mom. Consequently, her mom told her, “You should be an ag teacher.”
“I didn’t even know that that could be a career,” Hauger said. “I knew I loved agriculture and I liked being around kids so it was an easy switch for me.”
She explained that her favorite part about teaching was the students. “They make me laugh and smile.” Hauger prefers to engage with her students hands-on. Instead of long lectures, she provides group discussions for students to work with one another on projects.
Hauger’s favorite memory thus far from the community was at the Wilkin County Fair. There she was the 4-H judge for horticulture and agronomy.
“I never got to see a sugar beet before,” she said.
She first learned agriculture from growing up on her family farm which raised Angus cattle. There she has four goats of her own as pets.
“They’re sweet, but instigators,” Hauger said.
She additionally learned agriculture from 11 years of involvement in 4-H and college courses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.