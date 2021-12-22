Breckenridge, Wilkin Co. to renegotiate law enforcement center contract

Breckenridge, Minnesota, City Council was informed of a letter from Wilkin County, Minnesota, terminating the two entities’ Joint Powers Law Enforcement Center Agreement at a Monday, Dec. 20 meeting.
The Joint Powers Law Enforcement Center Agreement has been in place since 2012 when the Breckenridge Police Department moved into the Law Enforcement Center, located in the Wilkin County Courthouse. The contract was designed to last 20 years, but either party can terminate the agreement so long as one year’s notice is provided.
Wilkin County Auditor and Treasurer Janelle Krump said she notified the city on Nov. 9 that the county board had moved unanimously to terminate the joint powers agreement, citing inequities and inefficiencies, as a starting point for negotiating a new contract. The county board shared frustration the city was not paying its fair share for the Law Enforcement Center, and Wilkin County Sheriff Rick Fiedler noted the cramped workspace as another reason for renegotiation during a Nov. 16 county board meeting.
“At this point we’re just planning to renegotiate and hopefully come up with a workable solution between the city and the county,” Breckenridge City Administrator Renae Smith said during Monday’s meeting.
The 2012 agreement formed a joint committee composed of the Wilkin County Sheriff, the Breckenridge Police Chief, the city of Breckenridge Mayor and the Wilkin County Board Chairman.
In February 2020, Krump, Fiedler, Smith, Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard, Breckenridge Mayor Russ Wilson and former Wilkin County Board Chairman Dennis Larson met to renegotiate the contract, but they were unable to reach an agreement, according to meeting minutes. Another meeting was scheduled for March 2020, but it was canceled due to the onset of COVID-19. Neither the county nor city initiated another meeting prior to the county board’s decision to terminate the contract, Krump said.
Karlgaard said the move to terminate the contract could have been handled differently and the lack of communication was bothersome. He agreed there are inefficiencies in the agreement and said the financial responsibility of both entities was the main topic of discussion during the February 2020 meeting. Karlgaard was confident they were issues that could be worked out through negotiation and did not deem the termination of the contract a necessary move.
“I would hope that you as council members, if you were going to terminate something that dramatically affected the county or the sheriff’s office or a whole other department, I would hope you would at least have a discussion with them,” Karlgaard told city council during Monday’s meeting.
Newly-hired Breckenridge City Attorney Jason Butts said in his first few days on the job, he has seen how closely the police department and sheriff’s office must work together.
“The law enforcement in this community relies on cooperation with both entities, and this is not a good way to do that,” Butts said during Monday’s meeting.
The county board’s decision to terminate the Law Enforcement Center Agreement came on the heels of their Oct. 19 decision to terminate the contract of legal services with the city, a move prompted by an overwhelming caseload for the county attorney.
Wilkin County Commissioner Jonathan Green initially brought the idea to terminate the contract to the county board. He said he had previously reached out to the city to renegotiate the contract, but the Law Enforcement Center Agreement committee only met once. The move to terminate the contract was intended to bring everyone to the table for discussion, Green and Krump said.
“The county’s perspective would be that at least this gives us a deadline to negotiate by so that it doesn’t keep getting pushed off and no progress is being made,” Krump said.
The Law Enforcement Center Agreement provides that the city and county share dispatch services, the records system analyst, office space, equipment, utilities expenses and secretarial services. If an agreement is not reached within the year, the police department would need to relocate and assume the cost of some of the above services. It would raise the city’s budget significantly, Karlgaard said.
“This is pretty upsetting to me, and I think it’s actually irresponsible to our taxpayers,” Karlgaard said during Monday’s meeting.
Under the current contract, the city pays $87,000 for dispatch services, an amount established in 2012, Fiedler said. The amount the city pays for dispatch services has not increased, despite costs rising on an annual basis, according to the February 2020 committee meeting minutes. The Law Enforcement Center Agreement states that after 2012, “... the amount may be reviewed and re-negotiated as a flat fee. In the event that it is not reviewed and re-negotiated with a new amount established, it shall continue annually in the amount of $87,000.”
The concern was brought to the table during the February 2020 meeting. “The County feels that the amount that Breckenridge pays for the services is not equitable given there has not been an increase since 2012 and costs continue to rise on an annual basis. One opinion shared is that the City feels that the County should be providing dispatch services free of charge,” the meeting minutes stated.
Wilkin County is statutorily required to provide 911 dispatch services even if the Law Enforcement Center contract is terminated, Krump said. The county receives reimbursement from the state of Minnesota for 911 dispatch services, according to the Law Enforcement Center Agreement.
In addition to the $87,000, the city is billed for utilities and operational costs, but Fiedler must first distinguish between which invoices are to be split, then calculate by how much. The process can take several hours and is inefficient, Fiedler said.
“It’s a lot of work, not only for me, but for everybody,” Fiedler said during the Nov. 16 county board meeting.
Another concern of the Law Enforcement Center is space. Fiedler said since they moved into the building, Breckenridge Police Department and the sheriff’s office have hired additional officers and deputies, making for a crowded workspace.
“We’re pressed for room, but we’re getting by,” Fiedler said previously.
The possibility of the city of Breckenridge paying rent will be included in renegotiation discussions, Green said. He said they also plan to discuss the issue of space and possible solutions.
The county and city have until Nov. 9, 2022, to agree upon a new contract.
