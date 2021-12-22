Breckenridge, Wilkin Co. welcome new faces

The Breckenridge, Minnesota, City Council swore in former city councilmember Jason Butts as the city attorney at a Monday, Dec. 20 meeting. During the same meeting, the council deliberated between two candidates to fill Butts’ position.
Hope Karlgaard, who previously ran for council in 2020, and lifelong Breckenridge resident Beth Meyer vied for the seat. Both women sent letters of interest and attended Monday’s meeting to present themselves to the council.
Breckenridge City Council voted by ballot to appoint Meyer to the council. She will fill the remainder of Butts’ term, which expires in 2022.
“I’ve lived here my whole life. I’ve seen a lot of changes to this little town. I love this little town even though I call it ‘Nowhere USA,’” Meyer joked. “I’ve owned a business here for 20 years, and I just think it’s time to get a little more involved in the town itself.”
Meyer said she would work on bettering communication between the governmental bodies and the community. She was deeply ingrained in the Breckenridge Public School’s referendum election, which she thinks did not pass in part due to a lack of communication. She plans to apply the lesson-learned to her work on the council.
“A long time ago, I learned a person who is confused is always going to vote no. I think better communication with people is helpful,” she said.
Meyer said she is also an avid researcher, and she asks a lot of questions, which she believes will be advantageous for her role on the council.
The council members thanked Karlgaard for her time and interest, and urged her to run for council again in the November 2022 election.
“I think it’s great we had more than one person even apply,” Mayor Russ Wilson said. “... You both would be an asset.”
Meyer joined the other city council members at the front of the room, and completed her first meeting from a different vantage point.
Wilkin County, Minnesota, also welcomed a new face during a Tuesday, Dec. 21 county board meeting. Newly-hired county attorney Joseph Glasrud took his oath of office during the meeting.
Glasrud, previously of Big Stone County, Minnesota, assumed his role Monday, Dec. 20.
“It’s good to be here. I appreciate the public trust being placed in me. … Feels like time to get to work,” Glasrud said.
