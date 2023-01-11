Breckenridge High School students had a chance to show off all the school work they’ve done on Monday, Jan. 9. Walls around the school had posters and collages of assignments, displaying the hard work students complete each day during school.

“This is a great event with students showcasing their work,” Breckenridge High School Principal Craig Peterson said in an email.



