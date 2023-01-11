In shameless fashion, the reporter photographed work from Breckenridge High School's journalism class. Students wrote stories about faculty members and took photos which were displayed through the night.
Breckenridge High School students had a chance to show off all the school work they’ve done on Monday, Jan. 9. Walls around the school had posters and collages of assignments, displaying the hard work students complete each day during school.
“This is a great event with students showcasing their work,” Breckenridge High School Principal Craig Peterson said in an email.
The nearly four-hour event had a leisurely vibe as folks wandered the halls at their own pace while the students were giddy to show off their work. Almost more exciting than the posted work were the students’ lockers.
Students were frequently getting into their locker to show a parent or friend. One parent laughed as they told their daughter that they wanted to check if the locker was clean enough.
With a new year starting and the second half of the school year rapidly approaching, students had months of work to choose from. The next student showcase night is scheduled for May 15, and will see students exhibiting their work from the second half of the year.
