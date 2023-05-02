Breckenridge woman arrested in connection with April 23 fire
A barn near the intersection of Third Street North and Mendenhall Avenue sustained devastating structural damages after an April 23 fire. Breckenridge resident Anastasia Blueshield has been charged with arson for allegedly starting the blaze. 

 Colton Rasanen-Fryar • Daily News
Anastasia Blueshield. 

After a week of investigation by the Breckenridge Police Department, a woman has been arrested on felony arson and burglary charges.

Anastasia Blueshield, 33, Breckenrige, Minnesota, was booked into Wilkin County Jail shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30. She was seen in Wilkin County District Court for a first appearance Tuesday afternoon, May 2.

Due to structural damages, the barn and adjacent shed are said to have been 'a total loss,' according to Breckenridge Fire Chief Tyler Slettedahl. 


Wilkin County Reporter

