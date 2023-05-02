Breckenridge woman arrested in connection with April 23 fire

After a week of investigation by the Breckenridge Police Department, a woman has been arrested on felony arson and burglary charges.
Anastasia Blueshield, 33, Breckenrige, Minnesota, was booked into Wilkin County Jail shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30. She was seen in Wilkin County District Court for a first appearance Tuesday afternoon, May 2.
On April 23, the Breckenridge Fire Department and fire marshal responded to reports of a fire near Third Street North and Mendenhall Avenue. While the cause of the fire was initially unknown, multiple witnesses informed the police department of three individuals seen near the fire, according to the criminal complaint.
Blueshield, who lives minutes away from the location of the fire, was identified by police as matching witness descriptions, according to the criminal complaint. The other two individuals were juveniles and will be referred to as juvenile witness 1 (JW1) and juvenile witness 2 (JW2) for future references.
Officers met with Blueshield on Tuesday, April 25, to discuss the fire. She confirmed that they were out walking shortly before emergency fire response, but remained vague about the exact location.
“Defendant stated she had not seen them go into any buildings but acknowledged seeing the juveniles by the buildings,” the criminal complaint states.
Later, officers spoke with Blueshield and JW1, where JW1 claimed to have started a stick on fire close to the shed that burned down, according to the criminal complaint. JW1 stated that pieces of the stick fell to the ground, starting a “mini fire” that they were unable to extinguish.
Officers interviewed JW2 on Wednesday, April 26, where they stated they were with Blueshield the entire time. Yet, after further probing, JW2 stated that neither them or JW1 had anything to do with the fire, according to the criminal complaint.
“It wasn’t an accident,” JW2 claimed according to the criminal complaint. “JW2 stated that defendant took out her lighter ‘because she (Blueshield) was drunk and she decided to commit arson.’”
JW2 told officers that the trio’s only intention was to explore the buildings until Blueshield started the fire, according to the criminal complaint.
On Friday, April 28, three individuals, including JW1, came to the Law Enforcement Center and spoke with Police Chief Kris Karlgaard.
Blueshield allegedly told JW1 to lie to the police and give them incorrect information regarding the fire, according to the criminal complaint. JW1 told Karlgaard that she originally lied to the police to prevent Blueshield from getting into trouble.
JW1 corroborated parts of JW2’s account about Blueshield being intoxicated when starting the fire. They also told police that Blueshield made up a story and told JW1 to memorize it before speaking to police, according to the criminal complaint.
Blueshield was arrested on a second-degree arson charge, according to court records. Later, a third degree arson charge and third degree burglary charge were added to her case.
During a Monday, May 1 interrogation with the State Fire Marshal and Detective Sergeant Jackson Kriel, Blueshield acknowledged starting the fire in the barn, but stated that it wasn’t intentional, according to the criminal complaint. When asked why she started the fire, Blueshield responded “I like playing with fire.”
Blueshield initially denied allegations that she was intoxicated, but later changed her story to say she had multiple cans of beer. However, when asked if she told the two juveniles to withhold information, she replied “maybe,” according to the criminal complaint.
The fire caused more than $1,000 in damages, with both buildings, a barn and adjacent shed, being considered total losses, according to Fire Chief Tyler Slettedahl.
The maximum sentence for second degree arson is 10 years in prison and/or $20,000 in fines.
The maximum sentence for third degree arson and third degree burglary is five years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines.
Wilkin County Attorney Joseph Glasrud will be prosecuting the case and Blueshield will be appointed a public defender.
As of Tuesday afternoon, May 2, Blueshield's bail without conditions has been set at $10,000 and conditional bail has been set at $500. She will be seen in court for an Initial Appearance - Rule 8 on Wednesday, May 10, according to court records.