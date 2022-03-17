Brett Lambrecht enters Wahpeton mayoral race

Now there are three. Wahpeton Councilman at large Brett Lambrecht has entered the city’s mayoral race.
Lambrecht, who went public with his campaign on Thursday, March 17, faces incumbent Mayor Steve Dale and Councilman Jason Goltz, 2nd Ward. The winning candidate will be elected for a four-year term in office.
In addition to the three mayoral candidates, Wahpeton has Chad Perdue running a currently uncontested race for 1st Ward council member and Councilman at large Kelly McNary running for re-election. Perdue and McNary are also running for four-year terms in office.
Wahpeton’s elections are scheduled for June 14, 2022, the day of the North Dakota primary.
“I’ve been traveling through town for signatures for my petition and I’ve been getting such a good, welcoming response,” Lambrecht said.
Lambrecht, who has not yet completed his filing with the city of Wahpeton, is running with one goal in mind. It’s making Wahpeton better, he said.
In addition to serving as an at-large city councilman since 2020 (and prior to that, as a 3rd Ward councilman from 2014-2020), Lambrecht is the Wahpeton City Council’s vice president, a member of the all-volunteer city fire department, active in community events including the annual Bull Bash fundraiser for the Wahpeton Fire Department and serves Richland County, North Dakota, as its emergency manager.
“I feel that running for mayor is the next step,” Lambrecht said. “With the experience I’ve gained and knowing the community as a lifelong resident, I see this as something that makes sense.”
Lambrecht shared his platform with Daily News. It includes:
• improving city streets
• lowering taxes and special assessments with methods like seeking better cost efficiency and obtaining grants
• citywide support for business and professional opportunities, with increased focus on thorough, not isolated, development
• raising Wahpeton’s profile as a destination and residential landmark in North Dakota and the Red River Valley
• increasing communication and interaction among city government, local citizen groups and residents, with events like public forums in addition to council and council subcommittee meetings
“I like to keep communication open. It builds teamwork,” Lambrecht said.
Wahpeton’s city election ballot continues to take shape. In addition to the mayoral and 1st Ward races, voters will also elect candidates for:
• 3rd Ward council member (currently held by Tiana Bohn)
• a second at-large council member (currently held by Lane Wateland, the current council president)
• Wahpeton Park Board commissioner at large, three total (currently held by Joe Schreiner, Deb Tobias and Brian Watson)
All candidates would be running for a four-year term in office. Incumbent 1st Ward Councilwoman Abby Carlson is not running for re-election.
Lambrecht notified both Dale and Goltz about his mayoral bid, he said. He feels he can not only sustain successful working relationships, but inspire further growth.
“It’s a challenge I look forward to,” Lambrecht said.
A father of three, Lambrecht described what he hopes is his appeal for new voters.
“The world is changing and we need to change with the times,” Lambrecht said. “We need to look at past history for an improved future. Good progress will come from working with all members of the city population. By having these community forums, we’re going to gain new views and people will be able to be heard.”
Residents are reminded that the Wahpeton School Board election will be held one week before the city election, on June 7, 2022.
