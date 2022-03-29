Brian Watson running for re-election to Wahpeton Park Board

Wahpeton’s upcoming city elections are now guaranteed to have at least one candidate in all five races. Election Day is Tuesday, June 14.
The seventh declared and/or filed candidate is Wahpeton Park Board Commissioner Brian Watson, running for his first four-year term on the board. Watson, appointed following the October 2020 resignation of former Commissioner Art Grochow, sees his continuing on the park board as a way to serve the community beyond being a coach.
“I have a huge interest in the parks and recreation going on in town,” Watson said. “This is a good way for me to continue with that.”
While Watson feels he has learned much as a park board commissioner, he knows there is plenty more to learn, which is why he wants to continue serving.
“It’s been quite educational and that’s what kept me interested. That’s why I want to keep going with it,” Watson said.
Wahpeton has a very good parks and recreation system, Watson said. He wants to keep it current, relevant and accessible.
“I think that our programs should be available to everyone, no matter what their age is,” he said. “I think we do a good job of that, but to maintain this and keep it going, I think that’s important.”
Watson is one of three Wahpeton Park Board commissioners with a term expiring in 2022. The others are Joe Schreiner and Deb Tobias. As of press time, neither Schreiner nor Tobias have announced if they will run for another term.
Voters will be allowed to elect up to three Wahpeton Park Board commissioners this year. A five-member group, the board is completed by commissioners Tyler Gripentrog and Roger Jensen.
All of Wahpeton’s candidates will be running for four-year terms of office. In addition to the currently uncontested park board race, city voters will elect candidates for:
• mayor (currently held by Steve Dale, who is running for re-election and faces two challengers: 2nd Ward Councilman Jason Goltz and Councilman at large Brett Lambrecht)
• 1st Ward council member (currently held by Abby Carlson, who is not running for re-election; Chad Perdue is running in a currently uncontested race)
• 3rd Ward council member (currently held by Tiana Bohn, who is running for re-election)
• council member at large, two total (incumbent Kelly McNary is running for re-election; incumbent Lane Wateland, who said in 2018 that he would not run for re-election in 2022, has not made any recent comments on whether his position has changed)
Watson works full-time at Circle of Nations School, Wahpeton, as a network administrator. His experience includes 12 years with Circle of Nations and one year with North Dakota State College of Science’s TrainND program between times at Circle of Nations.
“I’ve just finished my 12th season coaching girls basketball at Wahpeton High School. It’s been a good ride. We’ve had a good season, making it to the state tournament for the fourth time in 12 years. I had a good group of girls this year and I look forward to next year,” Watson said.
Many people involved in parks and recreation are using the services that were provided for them when they were younger, Watson said. It inspires them and holds their interest for the long run.
“I think our young kids enjoy the amenities we have, which is why I want to keep them current and accessible,” Watson said. “Once they’re done using those, they want to pass them on to their kids.”
A father of four, with three daughters and a son, Watson is married to his wife Emily. He’s lived in Wahpeton for 12 years. Watson’s life included college in Minot and Grand Forks, North Dakota, and it was coaching that brought him back to the state.
“My family’s kept me here. I met my wife here. Coaching’s kept me here. I love my coaching job. I’ve been asked before, if I could coach anywhere else in the EDC, where would I go? I would choose to coach in Wahpeton. We have the best set of fans and support. We have athletes who want to compete. As a coach, I think that’s all you can ask for. I think I’ve been blessed as a coach to be here in Wahpeton.”
Residents are reminded that Wahpeton School Board elections will be held June 7, 2022, one week before the city elections. The city elections coincide with the North Dakota primary, a precursor for the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election.
Would-be park board candidates can visit wahpeton.com or contact Wahpeton City Hall at 701-642-8448 to learn more about running for office. The deadline to file as a candidate is 4 p.m. Monday, April 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.