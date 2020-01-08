Bridal Show comes to Wahpeton

The Wahpeton Event Center and Daily News will hold their first annual Bridal Show from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Wahpeton Event Center.
Brides, grooms, wedding planners and community members are invited to attend this event to visit with vendors and local businesses about information regarding a future wedding.
“I’m so excited to bring this event back to the area. We have tons of great vendors and businesses in our area that can help you with your dream wedding,” Daily News Advertising Manager Diana Hermes said.
Confirmed vendors are Pure Romance, Thrivent Financial — Thomas Larson, TCDJ Mobile Entertainment — Travis Tischer, The Golden Rule, City Brew Hall, Prairie Event Center/Grandstay Hotel, Mary Kay, Harmon Entertainment, Amanda Frederick State Farm, Lake Elsie Wedding Barn, Wahpeton Event Center and Econofoods. Various booths will have giveaway drawings.
Vendors will have display items and information on their products and services. A few of those include ring and jewelry insurance, tuxedos, music and entertainment, music booths, event centers, makeup and catering services. Unfortunately, a bridal shop was unable to take part.
“A grand prize will be given away. It’s a one night stay at the Travelodge to a bride,” Hermes said.
The Daily News will also host a booth with small gift giveaways, newspaper coupons and the latest Southern Valley Living magazine issue for purchase. The Wahpeton Event Center will have mimosas at their booth.
Light hors d’oeuvres will be served and a cash bar will be available.
Tickets are $10 and are available for purchase online at the Daily News’ website and at the event.
For more information, contact Hermes at dianah@wahpetondailynews.com or 701-642-8585.
