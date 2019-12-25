Registration open for DNR winter outdoors workshop for women
Women can sign up for a January weekend workshop that will include classes on archery, canning, climbing, dark house fishing, fly fishing, hiking, knots, rifle shooting, scouting for wildlife, snowshoeing, trapping, turkey hunting, wood burning design and wild game cooking. The winter workshop is Friday, Jan. 24, to Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Audubon Center of the North Woods in Sandstone, and is organized by the Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) Program of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. A winter workshop schedule with a registration form is available at mndnr.gov/bow.
Fisher and marten trapping season changes
Trappers are reminded that Minnesota season dates have changed for several species. The fisher and marten season opened Saturday, Dec. 21, through Sunday Dec. 29, and fur registration will be Tuesday, Dec. 31. The bobcat season opened Dec. 21 and runs through Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, and fur registration will be Tuesday, Jan. 28. The river otter season (currently open) will continue to be open through Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, and fur registration will be Jan. 28. These dates can be found in the Minnesota Hunting and Trapping Regulations, on the DNR website at mndnr.gov/regulations/hunting.
High school seniors sought for national youth science camp scholarships
Valley City – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum appointed Bonita Roswick, from the Coalition for Conservation and Environmental Education, to serve as North Dakota’s selection coordinator for the 2020 National Youth Science Camp (NYSC) scholarships. Two high school seniors will receive a full scholarship to exchange ideas with scientists and other professionals from academic, governmental, and corporate worlds. The nearly month-long experience includes lectures and hands-on research projects presented by scientists from across the nation, overnight outdoor trips into the Monongahela National Forest, and a visit to Washington, D.C. The selected delegates must not only demonstrate academic achievement in science but also show potential for thoughtful scientific leadership.
The NYSC experience is offered at no cost to its participants so that selected delegates may attend regardless of their financial status. Contributions to the National Youth Science Foundation allow delegates to participate in this “once in a lifetime” experience. Educational and recreational programming, as well as meals, lodging, and round-trip air travel, are provided free of charge. Many alumni of the NYSC describe their experience as life-changing and giving them the confidence to achieve more than they thought possible.
The application process is available on the NYSC website at http://apply.nysc.org. Applications must be submitted by Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, by 6 p.m. EST. For more information, contact bonita.roswick@vcsu.edu, (701) 845-7570.
