No parking on certain streets starting Thursday
The contractor for the 2020 sealcoat project in Wahpeton plans to start on Thursday June 11 at 7 a.m.
Residents that live along the streets listed below are requested to not park their vehicles on the street from Thursday June 11 through Friday June 12. The contractor will be posting no parking signs. A list of the streets is listed below:
2nd Avenue North, from Levy to 2nd Street
2nd Street North from Dakota Avenue to 5th Avenue North
4th Street North from Dakota Avenue to 5th Avenue North
1st Street North from Dakota Avenue to 2nd Avenue North
Parking lot behind the Golden Rule
Westdale Addition:
18th Street North from 17th Avenue to 18th Avenue North
19th Street North from Walmart to 18th Avenue North
17th Avenue North from Commerce Street to 19th Street North
18th Avenue North from 18th Street to 19th Street North
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the city of Wahpeton Public Works Department at 642-6565.
Wahpeton Veterans, Inc. to hold annual meeting June 16
The Wahpeton Veterans, Inc. annual meeting will be held at the Vet’s Club at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 16. This meeting is open to current members of The American Legion, its Auxiliary, the VFW, and its Auxiliary. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and individuals may wear masks if they choose to do so.
Wilkin County Museum opens for season June 16
The Wilkin County Museum in Breckenridge, Minnesota, will open for the season Tuesday, June 16. Hours of operation are 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The museum is located at 704 Nebraska Ave., Breckenridge.
Public Service Announcement
The primary purpose of the Fergus Falls Area Special Education Cooperative is to provide a free, appropriate, and comprehensive education for all students with disabilities, ages 0 to 21. If you are aware of any child that may be in need of special education services, they may contact their local school district principal and/or the director of special education to consider possible evaluation to determine their needs for special education.
For more specific information, contact the Director of Special Education, 518 Friberg Avenue, Fergus Falls, MN, 218-998-0935, ext. 9020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.