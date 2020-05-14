Wahpeton Breckenridge Rotary’s spring blood screening canceled
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rotary Club of Wahpeton Breckenridge has canceled its annual spring blood screenings.
DeVries named top 5 producer at NDFU
North Dakota Farmers Union Insurance based in Jamestown, North Dakota, announced that Kyle DeVries of Wahpeton, was a top 5 producer of New Annuity Sales for the company for the month of March.
UND Commencement ceremonies to be held virtually Saturday, May 16
The public is invited to celebrate UND graduates and watch the virtual UND Commencement ceremonies at https://und.edu/academics/commencement/index.html.
All three ceremonies — graduate and undergraduate, School of Medicine & Health Sciences, and School of Law — will be available, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 16, on the UND Commencement site.
You can watch entire ceremonies or search for your graduate. The ceremonies will remain available online.
Birak Shrine Circus canceled for 2020
As the Shrine philanthropy centers around the well-being of children, and with the name of safety in mind, we have canceled our Annual Birak Shrine Circus due to the COVID-19 virus, a release from Circus Chairman Al Haiby, Circus Co-Chairman Kenny Friese and Birak President Jon Anderson stated.
“As our Shrine Circus is mainly sponsored by small businesses in your area, we would like to thank each and everyone of you for your years of support. That being said, it is our hope that your business is able to rebound during these trying times. We hope to see you next year for your continued support. Please stay safe and God bless.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.