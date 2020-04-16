Breckenridge Board of Appeal and Equalization meeting April 20
The Local Board of Appeal and Equalization meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 20 at 4:30 p.m. It will be held via teleconference as authorized under Minnesota Statute 13D.021 due to the declared state of emergency from the COVID-19 pandemic. This meeting is open to the public.
The call-in number is (425) 436-6306 and the access code is 264242#. If you have any questions or need additional information, please call City Hall at (218) 643-1431 or visit the City’s website at www.breckenridgemn.net.
Eagle Valley announces next dates for food bank
CHRISTINE, N.D. — Eagle Valley Evangelical Free Church will open its community food bank from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, April 19 and 8-11 a.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday, April 20. There are no income guidelines. Everyone qualifies for distributable food, which comes from the Great Plains Food Bank, Fargo. Delivery is available to the Wolverton, Minnesota and Christine, North Dakota areas. The community food bank is open to anyone in the community.
When the food bank opened on March 30, more than 16 communities and 40 families were assisted in two hours. Eagle Valley is located at 17515 County Road 2 in Christine. Community members unable to visit during distribution hours can call 701-998-2067 to arrange deliveries.
Westrom, Backer announce Zoom town hall meeting
St. Paul, Minn. – Sen.Torrey Westrom (R-Elbow Lake), and Representative Jeff Backer (R-Browns Valley) plan to hold a town hall meeting using the Zoom application next week. They will cover the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as any other legislative issues the attendees wish to bring forward. Rep. Backer and Sen. Westrom’s goal is to keep their district informed and maintain an open line of communication, despite an inability to hold traditional town halls. The meeting will last about one hour and feature an update on the current situation and a time for constituent questions.
Constituents from Big Stone, Douglas, Grant, Pope, Stevens, Traverse, and Wilkin counties are invited to join the video call. To join via the Zoom platform, visit Zoom’s website to create an account and download the app, which is free. Once you have a Zoom account, use the link below to join the call. The call-in number is listed for community-members who prefer to dial-in by phone. This is a first attempt at a virtual town hall meeting, so patience with technical difficulties may be needed. A staff member will be standing by.
The meeting will be held from 2-3: p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020
To join the meeting, visit: https://zoom.us/j/9193812159?pwd=U1dyMkdXQUZKcnNCU3VHOEZ0ZlVvZz09 or visit join.zoom.us and enter meeting ID: 919-381-2159.
Audio conferencing participants need to call (415) 762-9988 or (646) 568-7788 and follow the audio instructions.
