DeVries reaches Distinguished Student finals
WAHPETON — Jacob DeVries, a junior at Wahpeton High School, was one of six finalists for the 2021-2022 North Dakota High School Activities Association and Farmers Union Insurance Distinguished Student award. Interviews were held April 28 at Valley City State University. DeVries is believed to be the first Wahpeton student to reach the finals or be considered for the Distinguished Student award in recent memory.
“We have lots of pride in Jacob,” Principal Ned Clooten said. “He’s a great kid, deserving of this recognition. Jacob has always taken advantage of all offerings and extracurricular activities to better himself.”
The first place winner was Sloane McCray, a junior at Hazen High School. Marit Ellingson, Dakota Prairie High School, was chosen runner up.
“The NDHSAA Distinguished Student program was developed to recognize deserving young people who are the ‘backbone’ of interscholastic activities, not necessarily the leader, but the individual whose participation in high school activities strengthens the program for participants, the school and the community,” NDHSAA stated.
Eligible youth must be a participant as a player, manager, statistician or other role in at least one NDHSAA sponsored activity. The student must be a good citizen and role model to his/her peers as well as a contributor to his/her school and community.
Richland 44 holds Senior Awards and Recognition Night
COLFAX, N.D. — A total of $320,000 was provided in scholarships to the 14 graduating seniors from Richland 44 High School, Colfax, North Dakota. The honors were announced at Richland 44’s Senior Awards and Recognition Night, held Tuesday, May 18.
Benefitted students included the recipients of the $10,000 Hendrickson Scholarship. From left to right, they are Thomas Zander, Kaden Schroeder, Ellie Storbakken, Chase Schmitt, Samantha Hendrickson, Nathaniel Mjoness, Rylee Hendrickson, Gunnar Miller, Kiersten Boehm, McKenzie Johnson, Gwendolyn Hopping and Sawyer Brown.
Other honorees included the Dollars for Scholars students. Volunteers Don Thiel, far left, and Tammy Miller, far right, were joined by students (from left) Kaden Schroeder, Thomas Zander, Ellie Storbakken, Samantha Hendrickson, Kiersten Boehm, Mikayla Lacher (class of 2018), McKenzie Johnson, Nathaniel Mjoness, Rylee Hendrickson and Gunnar Miller in celebrating the youths’ success.
Members of the Richland 44 National Honor Society, from left, McKenzie Johnson, Samantha Hendrickson and Kiersten Boehm were also recognized Tuesday.
