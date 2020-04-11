DeVries named top producer for February
North Dakota Farmers Union Insurance based in Jamestown, North Dakota, announced that Kyle DeVries of Wahpeton, was the top producer of New FUMI Commercial Lines Sales for the company for the month of February.
Wahpeton Spring Clean-Up Week is May 11-15
Spring clean-up week in Wahpeton is still on. Clean up week is scheduled for the week of May 11-15 for city of Wahpeton residents. Waste Management will pick up items on the boulevards for all single family or duplex residences only.
Pickup will be on your normal garbage pickup day.
ND higher institutions to help students impacted by COVID-19
WASHINGTON – Senator John Hoeven, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced that the U.S. Department of Education will award a total of $11,438,044 to institutions of higher education in North Dakota to help students and colleges and universities impacted by coronavirus.
The funding is made available under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
• North Dakota State University – Fargo – $3,864,163
• University of North Dakota – Grand Forks – $2,745,776
• University of Mary – Bismarck, Fargo, Watford City, Grand Forks – $768,094
• Minot State University – Minot – $637,891
• Turtle Mountain Community College – Belcourt – $473,968
• Bismarck State College – Bismarck – $457,033
• University of Jamestown – Jamestown – $424,479
• North Dakota State College of Science – Wahpeton – $411,676
• Dickinson State University – Dickinson – $320,047
• Valley City State University – Valley City – $226,471
• Sitting Bull College – Fort Yates – $187,524
• United Tribes Technical College – Bismarck – $169,976
• Williston State College – Williston – $169,405
• Mayville State University – Mayville – $156,360
• Dakota College at Bottineau – Bottineau – $117,215
• Trinity Bible College – Ellendale – $108,484
• Cankdeska Cikana Community College – Ft. Totten – $102,196
• Lake Region State College – Devils Lake, GFAFB – $55,439
• Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College – New Town – $41,847
