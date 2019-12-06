MSUM promotes Hiedeman to VP of Human Resources & Workplace Equity
Moorhead – Ann Hiedeman, chief human resources officer, has been promoted to vice president of human resources and workplace equity at Minnesota State University Moorhead.
One of Hiedeman’s primary roles will be enhancing MSUM’s culture and employee experience while positioning the university as an employer of choice in the region.
“We know it is critically important that we are attracting and retaining the very best faculty and staff,” said President Anne Blackhurst. “Ann is the perfect person to lead our efforts to create a workplace that supports, engages, values and develops our employees.”
In recent years, MSUM has been more intentional about publicly sharing its purpose and core values: grit, humility and heart. New employees often cite these values as reasons they are drawn to work at the university.
In her new role, Hiedeman will build upon these strengths and lead efforts to establish MSUM as a collaborative and welcoming place to work. She will partner with other university leaders to develop long-term strategies that attract and retain faculty and staff who will thrive at MSUM.
“I look forward to focusing my time and effort on the employee experience at MSUM. From the search process to onboarding new Dragon family members to helping people grow in their roles – I’m excited to recognize great work, help solve problems and impact the policy and strategy that make us a welcoming workplace where there is equity in opportunity and outcomes,” Hiedeman said.
Hiedeman, a Wilkin County resident, earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Concordia College and her master’s degree in educational leadership from MSUM. She has served as chief human resources officer at MSUM since January 2015.
