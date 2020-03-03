Free CPR class Thursday, March 5
The American Red Cross is offering a free Hands-Only CPR Class at the Breckenridge Public Library on Thursday, March 5 at 6:30 p.m.
More than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside a hospital each year. Get the information you need to save a life and help someone survive a cardiac emergency with this free class.
No registration is required. The Breckenridge Public Library is located at 205 7th St. N.
Breckenridge Library has community ed. classes on getting the most out of your library card
The Breckenridge Public Library has partnered with Breckenridge Community Education to offer sessions to help attendees get the most out of their library card.
These classes are offered free-of-charge and will be held at the Breckenridge Public Library.
A session on navigating the library’s catalog of books, movies and more will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12. This class is limited to six attendees, so registration is required. To register, call Community Education at 218-643-6822 or visit the Breckenridge Community Education website to register online.
For more information on this and other LARL events and services, contact the Lake Agassiz Regional Library office at 218-233-3757 or online at www.larl.org.
Two students given Student Award of Excellence from SRCTC
The Southeast Region Career and Technology Center board of directors met Feb. 26, and approved Jessica Kuchera, a senior from Wyndmere Public School and Jayden Cherry, a senior from Wahpeton High School, as the February recipients of the Student Award of Excellence. Kuchera is enrolled in ag. education in Wyndmere, and her instructor is Desi Severance. She is the daughter of John and Bridgette Kuchera.
Cherry is active in the ag. program and FFA in Wahpeton and was the only North Dakota student to be in the National FFA Choir this year. Her instructors and advisors are Darin Spelhaug and Cassidy Ziesch.
In other news, the board approved the sale of the 2019 Construction Technology house project in the amount of $212,500. The sale is expected to close April 3.
The summer Construction Technology program was approved and will begin May 27. Four bids were reviewed for the concrete basement of the 2020 project house and the bid was awarded to Camrud Foss Concrete, Inc., in the amount of $46,940.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.