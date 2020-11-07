Dumpsters out for collecting hides and carcasses
WAHPETON — The Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club has again put out dumpsters to collect hides and carcasses. As in past years, the RRASC is working with T & G Sanitation, allowing hunters an easy place to dispose of their deer carcasses.
There are carcass and hide dumpsters located on the airport property south of Waste Management in Wahpeton and there is a hide dumpster located just north of the Blazer Express in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
These dumpsters are available to all deer hunters in either state, so if a Minnesota hunters has a carcass, they can take it to the carcass dumpster located at the airport in Wahpeton.
We encourage all hunters to utilize these dumpster and dispose of their hides and carcasses in a clean and safe manner. Thank you to the Wahpeton Airport Authority and the Blazer Express for allowing the club to located these dumpsters on their property
We ask all hunters and the general public to be respectful of what goes in the dumpster and to clean up around them as needed.
Wahpeton All Sports Booster Club to meet Sunday, Nov. 8
The Wahpeton All Sports Booster Club will meet at 7 p.m Sunday, Nov. 8 at the Wahpeton High School Commons. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
Library closed for Veterans Day Wednesday, Nov. 11
All Lake Agassiz Regional Library (LARL) branches and LINK sites will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11 or Veterans Day.
LARL’s branch libraries are located in Ada, Bagley, Barnesville, Breckenridge, Climax, Crookston, Detroit Lakes, Fertile, Fosston, Hawley, Mahnomen, McIntosh and Moorhead. LARL’s LINK sites are found in Cormorant, Frazee, Gonvick, Halstad, Hendrum, Lake Park, Rothsay, Twin Valley and Ulen.
Lake Agassiz Regional Library is a consolidated public library system comprised of 13 branch libraries and nine LINK sites serving the residents of seven counties in northwest Minnesota. More information is available at www.larl.org.
Scam of the Week: Watch out for Sean Connery-related scams
Last weekend, news broke that actor Sean Connery, who is known for portraying James Bond and countless other roles, passed away at the age of 90. Bad guys will be sure to exploit this celebrity death in a number of ways, so be extra cautious of any mention of Sean Connery in emails, text messages, and social media posts.
Remember these tips:
• Always think before you click. Cyber attacks are designed to catch you off guard and trigger you to click impulsively.
• Watch out for sensational headlines regarding the late actor. This could be false information designed to intentionally mislead you — a tactic known as disinformation.
• If you receive a suspicious email, remember to follow the reporting procedure for your organization.
Stop, Look, and Think. Don’t be fooled.
The KnowBe4 Security Team
Courtesy KnowBe4.com
