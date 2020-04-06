Breckenridge Woman’s Study Club hears update on TRAC
The Breckenridge Woman’s Study Club met at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10 at the Pizza Ranch in Wahpeton.
Following lunch, president Sandy Klindt presided at the business meeting. Roll call response was: “Your Favorite Sport.”
Scott Nicholson gave a very interesting and informative update on the Three Rivers Activity Complex (TRAC) formerly BREC. The April meeting has been canceled.
Free webinar for business owners this Thursday
Your partners at Daily News, News Monitor and Wick Communications Group are offering a free webinar this Thursday from 1-2:30 p.m. CST for business owners – Crisis Marketing and Survival Strategies for Local Business Owners, hosted by nationally known marketing expert Ryan Dohrn. He will share 10 marketing survival strategies to help your business survive COVID-19 and thrive when it subsides. Sign up for the webinar at https:// register.gotowebinar. com/register/621050 9372080307981
NDDOT offering limited MV large truck services by appointment only
BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is now scheduling limited Motor Vehicle large truck services by appointment only in response to the COVID-19 outbreak and the Governor’s emergency declaration.
The Motor Vehicle office in Bismarck will begin scheduling appointments on Monday, April 6 and are only available for trucks weighing over 55,000 lbs. and vehicles (trucks) with registration weight changes. Bismarck appointments can be scheduled online at www.dot.nd.gov or by calling NDDOT at 701-328-2725 or toll free 1-855-NDROADS (637-6237), Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Motor Vehicle branch offices in Devils Lake, Dickinson, Fargo, Grafton, Grand Forks, Langdon, Minot and Rugby will also provide limited truck weight services by appointment only.
Kat Perkins to host virtual concert to benefit the Great Plains Food Bank Friday
FARGO, N.D. – The latest in a series of virtual concerts during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kat Perkins will host a Facebook Live concert to benefit the Great Plains Food Bank on Friday, April 10, beginning at 7 p.m. (Central Time). The concert can be viewed on the Facebook pages for both Perkins (@katperkinsmusic) and the Great Plains Food Bank (@NDFoodBank).
During her concert Friday, fans will be able to interact and make song requests through comments and make donations to benefit the Great Plains Food Bank during this difficult time for many children, seniors and families in the region. Originally from Scranton, North Dakota, Perkins is currently a Minneapolis-based recording artist and nationally recognized motivational speaker and was a semi-finalist during season six of “The Voice.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.