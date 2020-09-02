Free meals for Wahpeton Public Schools students
Wahpeton Public Schools students are receiving free meals as of Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. This includes all students, no matter their income level.
The free meals come via funding from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), as the country continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. It is an extension of the USDA Summer Food Service Program. Free meals will last through as late as Dec. 31, 2020 or until available federal funding runs out. Wahpeton Public Schools is still awaiting more guidance from the USDA.
Wahpeton Public Schools will continue to track when students eat breakfast or lunch. Students will log their meals by using their student lunch account number as normal. Current funds in a student’s account will be held for when charges resume. Families are still encouraged to fill out forms for the Free & Reduced Meal Program as these free meals are temporary.
Wahpeton Public Schools announces Labor Day closure
Wahpeton Public Schools will not be in session on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Classes will resume at their regular times Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.
2020 NDSU Career Fairs go virtual
The NDSU Career and Advising Center is hosting a series of virtual career fairs beginning Wednesday, Sept. 2. These events are a source of many internships, part-time/full-time positions, and networking opportunities for both NDSU students and potential employers.
Before COVID-19, career fairs relied on bringing students and employers together for large in person gatherings. The connections made at the virtual career fair remain, and perhaps become even more personalized. Students will schedule a time slot with specific employers they would like to visit with, allowing them more dedicated time to network together.
The first job fair of the series will have a focus of on-campus part-time job opportunities. Students of all majors are welcome to attend any of the fairs. For the full schedule, visit career-advising.ndsu.edu/2020-fall-virtual-career-fairs/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.