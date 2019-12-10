Breckenridge Public Utilities offers renewable energy option
BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. — Breckenridge Public Utilities will give customers the option to purchase 100 percent renewable electricity in 2020.
About 78 percent of the energy provided by Breckenridge Public Utilities already comes from renewable resources like wind, solar and hydroelectric power plants, according to Director of Public Services Neil Crocker. With the utility’s new Bright Energy Choices program, customers can make their home or business 100 percent renewable by purchasing Renewable Energy Certificates to offset the nonrenewable portion of their energy usage.
Here’s how Bright Energy Choices works: Breckenridge’s wholesale power supplier, Missouri River Energy Services, will purchase Renewable Energy Certificates, or RECs, on behalf of participating Breckenridge Public Utilities customers. RECs are proof that electricity was generated by qualifying renewable facilities – like wind and solar farms – and fed into the electric grid.
A premium of $.005, or one-half cent, per kilowatt-hour will be added to 22 percent of participating customers’ energy usage each month. This percentage represents the non-renewable portion of the energy usage that will be offset by RECs. For an average homeowner using 900 kilowatt-hours per month, the additional cost per month will be about 99 cents.
“We all want to be good stewards of our environment,” Crocker said “Bright Energy Choices lets Breckenridge Public Utilities and our customers do that by supporting the development of additional renewable energy resources.”
For more information about Bright Energy Choices, call Breckenridge Public Utilities at 218-643-4681.
DNR to host employment event for military veterans
ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hosting its third annual Veteran Employment Information Event on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 in St. Paul.
Space is limited and pre-registration is required to attend the free event. Veterans can register for a time slot between 9 a.m.-1 p.m. by going to tinyurl.com/dnrvets2020.
Many veterans want to work in a natural resources environment and many military skills translate into DNR positions.
“If you’ve served in the military, you probably have a lot of experience relevant to many of our professional areas,” said Don Matthys, DNR management resources regional supervisor and U.S. Army retired.
At the event, veterans will have the opportunity to talk to DNR staff, including those who work in the areas of fisheries and wildlife, information technology, GIS and mapping, forestry, enforcement, engineering, and more. Veterans will learn the types of jobs available, education and experience requirements, and how a military career fits with state employment.
Attendees will have the option to meet with current DNR employees who are also military veterans, and learn resume tips for translating military skills and experience to position qualifications.
Human resources staff will provide information on how to apply for DNR jobs, set up job searches, and receive job posting notifications.
Veterans will also be on hand to answer questions about how to successfully juggle military – civilian commitments. Information on DNR veteran support resources will also be available.
“I can’t imagine a more military friendly employer,” said John Peterson, a DNR emergency planner who serves in the Minnesota National Guard. “The DNR has always been incredibly supportive of my service in the National Guard.”
This event is free and will be held at the DNR Headquarters, 500 Lafayette Road N., St. Paul, MN 55101. Space is limited and registration is required. Veterans will receive a welcome packet with additional information when registration is confirmed.
The DNR is Yellow Ribbon Company – a veteran friendly employer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.