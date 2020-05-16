Ruby’s Pantry will be held May 18
Ruby’s Pantry is going to be one week early due to Memorial Day. Ruby’s Pantry will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, May 18 at 1130 Main St. Breckenridge, Minnesota. Ruby’s will again take place outside.
Guests are to register in advance at www.rubyspantry.org to guarantee a food bundle. If guests do not register in advance, they are to bring a $20 donation to be taken that day. Plenty of food bundles will be available.
We need volunteers more than ever. We are requesting that volunteers wear face masks.
PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT
On Tuesday morning, May 19, 2020, the Wahpeton Public Works Department will begin flushing the City water distribution system.
Flushing will begin in the morning in the northwest part of the City and will move south through town, ending in the airport area on Thursday, May 21, 2020.
Some City water customers may notice discoloration of their water due to iron and manganese deposits being loosened and flushed from the water mains. However, the water is safe to consume as usual.
If discoloration occurs, we advise customers to run a cold water faucet until it clears. If the discoloration persists, please let us know by calling 642-6565.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the City of Wahpeton Public Works Department at 642-6565.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.