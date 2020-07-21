Mosquito spraying in Wahpeton Tuesday, July 21
The City of Wahpeton plans to ground spray for mosquito control on Tuesday evening, July 21.
The application will run from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. If weather prevents spraying, the application will take place on the next possible evening.
The mosquito control product used by the City is specifically designed for use in residential areas, and will not harm people, pets, or gardens. However, citizens are advised to avoid walking or biking into the cloud emitted by the sprayer, and as an added measure of safety, may wish to remain indoors while the application is taking place.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the City of Wahpeton Public Works Department at 642-6565.
Wahpeton student receives MSU Moorhead scholarship
Katrina Bajumpaa, Wahpeton, N.D., has received a $1,000 Dorothy Dodds Scholarship from Minnesota State University Moorhead’s School of Teaching and Learning. Katrina, an elementary education and special education major, is a graduate of Wahpeton High School. Katrina’s parents are Don and Karen Bajumpaa.
This competitive scholarship is awarded to a student enrolled in the School of Teaching & Learning and must be in good academic standing.
Minnesota State University Moorhead is a comprehensive regional university offering 150 majors, emphases and options, 12-professional programs, 31 areas of teacher licensure, 40 certificate programs and 15 graduate degrees. MSU Moorhead is a member of the Minnesota State system.
For more information about MSU Moorhead, visit mnstate.edu.
Coming events
• July 22 — Tri-State Safety Association Meeting, 11:30 a.m., Location TBD, Kroshus & Krew Concert/Music in the Park, 7:30 p.m., Band Shelter.
• July 29 — Music in the Park, 7:30 p.m., Band Shelter.
• July 30-31 — ND Cal Ripken 12-Year-Old State Tournament, Chahinkapa Park. All activities are contingent on COVID-19 regulations that may arise.
