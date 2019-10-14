Temporary lane closure in place beginning Tuesday on I-29 in Fargo for overhead utility work
FARGO — Starting Tuesday, Oct. 15, Excel Energy will be installing overhead power lines on I-29 in Fargo. During the project there will be a temporary lane closure and reduced speeds with possible traffic delays in place while they conduct their work.
The project is expected to be completed by the end of the week.
The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down, follow traffic control signage and use caution throughout the work zone. For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 from any type of phone or visit the Travel Information Map on the NDDOT website at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.
MSU Moorhead hosts campus preview days Oct. 17-19
MOORHEAD, Minn. – Minnesota State University Moorhead will host campus Preview Days Friday through Saturday, October 17-19 in the university’s Comstock Memorial Union Ballroom. Morning and afternoon sessions will be offered Thursday and Friday with one session on Saturday.
During Preview Day, prospective students and their families will meet faculty and current students, tour campus and the residence halls, hear about student life from current students, learn about academic programs and student services, and can be admitted to MSU Moorhead with official transcripts.
Register for campus Preview Day or learn about other campus visit options at mnstate.edu/visit or call 218-477-2161 or 1-877-678-6463.
Political campaign, advertisement signs not permitted on public highway rights of way
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — With November elections coming up, the Minnesota Department of Transportation reminds campaigners that state law prohibits placement of private signs of any kind (i.e., political and other advertising signage) on highway right-of-way in Minnesota. Highway rights of way include driving lanes, inside and outside shoulders, ditches, sight corners at intersections, and boulevards in urban areas.
In addition, state law says that signs may not be placed on private land without the consent of the landowner.
Violation of the law, Minnesota Statute 160.27, is a misdemeanor. Civil penalties may also apply if the placement of such material contributes to a motor vehicle crash, creates injury to a person, or causes damage to a motor vehicle that runs off the road.
