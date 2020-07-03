July 4 baseball game starts at 6 p.m.
The start of the annual Wahpeton-Breckenridge baseball game on Saturday, July 4, has been moved from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. as the lights are not connected at John Randall Field due to construction work. Fireworks will begin at dusk.
NDDOT urges drivers to use extra caution traveling through work zones this holiday weekend
Since more people will be taking to the roads this Fourth of July holiday, the North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind drivers to pay extra attention while traveling through work zones to ensure a safe holiday weekend for everyone.
Just because you do not see workers present, please do not assume they are not there. It is easy to get distracted while driving with the extra traffic and activities going on. It is up to drivers to be alert, slow down, put down their phones, buckle up and allow extra time to get to their destinations so everyone can get home safely.
“Last year we had two work zone related fatalities,” NDDOT Director Bill Panos said. “Our goal is zero fatalities, which is possible if every driver does their part behind the wheel.”
It’s always a good idea to know-before-you-go and the NDDOT has many tools available to help travelers plan for the road ahead.
For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 from any type of phone or visit the Travel Information Map on the NDDOT website at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.
MnDOT encourages Independence Day holiday motorists to plan travel, expect delays during peak travel times
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation encourages all motorists to plan their Independence Day holiday travel routes, know where they will encounter work zones or roads closed due to recent heavy rains, and watch for slow or stopped traffic during peak travel times.
While MnDOT will suspend work on most projects during the holiday, many work zones will remain in place with reduced speed limits, temporary narrow lanes, lanes closed or shifted, and detours. Several roads in southern Minnesota have also been closed due to recent heavy rains; those roads will open when safe to do so.
Motorists should check www.511mn.org or the 511mn app before travel to learn where they may encounter work zones or roads closed, plan their travel routes and get real-time traffic and travel information.
