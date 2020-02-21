NDSCS earns 2020-2021 Military Friendly® School designation
North Dakota State College of Science announced that it has earned the 2020-2021 Military Friendly® School designation.
Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,000 schools participated in the 2020-2021 survey with 695 earning the designation.
The 2020-2021 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.
Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by Victory with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer) and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.
NDSCS offers a variety of online courses and programs to provide an educational opportunity to those who are place-bound or time-bound and cannot attend traditional classes. These courses and programs also provide an opportunity for current and former members of the military to enhance their education or seek new skills.
To find out more about specific military programs that may provide educational information and financial support visit www.ndscs.edu/military.
“Our ability to apply a clear, consistent standard to colleges creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to invest in programs to provide educational outcomes that are better for the Military Community as a whole,” said Josh Rosen, Military Friendly’s national director.
