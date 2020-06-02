PUBLIC SERVICE

ANNOUNCEMENT

A contractor will be in Wahpeton on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 starting at 1 p.m. to sealcoat the following streets:

• 16th Avenue North from 210 Bypass to the Railroad Tracks

• 17th Avenue North from 210 Bypass to Commerce Street

The contractor will use cones to route traffic around the work area. Travelers are advised to use caution through the work zone and use alternate routes if possible.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the City of Wahpeton Public Works Department at 642-6565.

Richland County road restrictions liftedRichland County road restrictions have been lifted as of 6 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020.

Please be advised that gravel roads are still soft in areas. Proceed to travel or haul with caution.

Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff Tuesday to honor Police Officer Cody HolteBISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies across the state to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, June 2, in honor of Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte, who died in the line of duty Wednesday in a fatal shooting. Holte also served as a First Lieutenant in the North Dakota Army National Guard. Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks.

“Officer Cody Holte devoted his life to the protection and safety of his community, his state, his country and his fellow citizens,” Burgum said. “We lower the flags as a mark of our utmost respect and deepest gratitude for his courageous service and his ultimate sacrifice.”

