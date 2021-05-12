Second Street North temporarily partly closed as manhole installed
WAHPETON — The contractor of the Central School lot redevelopment project closed Second Street North between Third and Fourth Avenues Wednesday, May 12 to install a new manhole.
“After the manhole is installed, gravel will be temporarily placed to the surface and traffic will be reopened,” the Wahpeton Public Works Department stated. “Second Street is planned to be open to traffic by the end of the day Thursday, May 13.”
Travelers are advised to use caution through the work zone and use alternate routes if possible. Questions can be answered by calling Wahpeton Public Works at 701-642-6565.
Oakwood Avenue reduced to one lane of traffic for at least a week
WAHPETON — The contractor of the Edgewood Park development project, beginning Tuesday, May 11, is cutting into Oakwood Avenue, Wahpeton, excavating to the existing sanitary sewer line to install a new manhole.
“The contractor will build a temporary gravel bypass around the excavation in the south boulevard,” the Wahpeton Public Works Department stated. “Oakwood Avenue will be reduced to one lane of traffic on the south side of the street for a minimum of one week. Traffic control signage will be installed to route traffic around the work area.”
Travelers are advised to use caution through the work zone and use alternate routes if possible. Questions can be answered by calling Wahpeton Public Works at 701-642-6565.
Memorial Day military services to be held Monday, May 31
WAHPETON — The Wahpeton American Legion, Hafner-Miler-Ross, Post No. 20, and Woody Keeble, VFW Post No. 4324 members will meet at Evergreen United Methodist Church, 1120 Evergreen Court, Wahpeton, between 6:30 and 7 a.m. Monday, May 31, Memorial Day.
Military services will begin at Riverside (Bohemian) Cemetery, south of Wahpeton, at 7:15 a.m.; St. John’s Cemetery in Tyler, North Dakota, at 7:30 a.m.; Moore Cemetery, Wahpeton, at 7:45 a.m., Calvary Cemetery, Wahpeton, at 8 a.m. and Fairview Cemetery, Wahpeton, at 8:15 a.m.
Ceremonies will continue at 9:20 a.m. at the Richland County Courthouse and 9:40 a.m. at the Wahpeton Fire Department’s south side firehall.
A joint service with military units from Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, will be held at 10 a.m. on the Dakota Avenue-Minnesota Avenue bridge spanning the Red River.
