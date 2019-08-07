Wahpeton Public Schools Booster Club meeting
Wahpeton All Sports Booster Club will meet at 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11 in the Wahpeton High School Commons. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
Back to school stress and anxiety
Getting ready to go back to school can lead to increased stress and anxiety, for both kids and parents. The transition from a laid-back summer schedule to the routine of school can be difficult, with kids worrying about new teachers, switching schools, bullying, etc. Parents can face stress over having to add school supplies, clothes, and at times tuition to their budget.
The American Psychological Association suggests taking steps like practicing a first day of school routine ahead of time, visiting a new school or new classroom if possible before school starts, and encouraging children to talk about any worries or concerns they may have.
FirstLink’s call specialists are always available by phone or text for information, resources, listening and support, and crisis intervention. Anyone can call 2-1-1 or 701-235-7335, or text their zip code to 898-211. Children and teens can text ‘ND4Me’ to 898-211 as well.
Temporary closures of I-94 between Alexandria and Garfield on Aug. 7 for emergency repairs
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – On Wednesday, Aug. 7, motorists will encounter temporary closures on Interstate 94 between Alexandria and Garfield in both directions, as crews perform emergency repairs.
From 8-11 a.m., westbound I-94 will close between the Highway 29 interchange and Highway 114 interchange. From 1-4 p.m., eastbound I-94 will close between the Highway 114 interchange to the Highway 29 interchange.
During the closures, westbound traffic will be rerouted to Highway 29 (Exit 103) to Highway 27 and Highway 114. Eastbound traffic will be rerouted to Highway 114 (Exit 97) to Highway 27 and Highway 29. The exit and entrance ramps to Highway 27 (Exit 100) will also be closed during this work.
Currently this section of I-94 has head-to-head traffic in the westbound lanes as part of an overall project that includes concrete resurfacing in the eastbound lanes from Garfield to Alexandria and replacing the bridge
For more information about this year’s construction project, visit the project website at mndot.gov/d4/projects/i94eastbound.
