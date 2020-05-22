Fort Abercrombie State Historic Site opens May 23
Fort Abercrombie State Historic Site opens for the season from Saturday, May 23 — Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. The site will be open daily, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Fort Abercrombie Sunday History Program will be held every Sunday beginning June 7 through Aug. 30, 2020, at 2 p.m.
The history program will be held outdoors on the interpretive center patio weather permitting, with proper social distancing following COVID19 CDC guidelines of wearing a mask, washing hands and social distancing will be encouraged at the site this summer. No summer events are scheduled at Fort Abercrombie State Historic Site.
Sunday history programs will be posted on Facebook Live and Google Business. History programs will be live or virtual programs on Facebook and Google Business.
Guided walking tours with historical interpreters, gallery visit and the bookstore will be open with limited number of visitors in the store and gallery. No guided tours on golf carts this season.
Please call 701- 553-8513 for more information.
Breckenridge, Minn., student receives NDSU scholarship
Emma Ihland, daughter of Matt and Julie Ihland, Breckenridge, Minnesota, received the Presidential Honor Award at North Dakota State University in the amount of $10,000. The scholarship recognizes students who scored 29 to 31 on the ACT and high academic achievement.
Ihland will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in biochemistry. In high school, she was active in basketball, track and field, Mathletes and National Honors Society.
Foxhome, Minn., student receives NDSU scholarship
Isabel Friederichs, daughter of Peter and Sheri Friederichs, Foxhome, Minnesota, received the Development Foundation Honor Scholarship at North Dakota State University in the amount of $1,000. The scholarship recognizes high academic achievement.
Friederichs will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in marketing. In high school, she was active in Distributive Education Clubs of America, National Honor Society, track and field, student council and St. Mary’s Youth Group.
