Public Service Announcement
The City of Wahpeton is asking residents and businesses to assist in clearing the snow around the fire hydrants so they can be easily accessed in case of a fire emergency.
Senior card winners
These are the card winners from Wahpeton Senior Center for the week of Dec. 30-Jan. 3:
No bridge, pinochle, or hand and foot held.
Whist winners, Jan. 3: First — Chuck Reiff, second — Marlys Wefel
NDDOT, Highway Patrol respond to major winter storm
Last weekend’s winter storm created treacherous driving conditions and wreaked havoc on travel plans during the holiday break, but the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol responded in force to clear roadways and keep the public safe and secure.
Here’s a look at some of the numbers:
• The NDDOT mobilized 182 plow trucks and 17 tractors/blowers/graders.
• 257 NDDOT team members were working during the storm.
• 685 tons of salt and sand and 26,400 gallons of brine were applied to roadways.
• The Highway Patrol issued more than 50 citations to motorists for going around road closed signs.
• The NDDOT’s online Travel Map received more than 570,000 hits Dec. 29-30.
• Crews in the NDDOT’s Fargo, Grand Forks and Valley City districts conducted 13 ambulance runs and 16 motorist assists.
Gov. Burgum expressed his gratitude to all of the team members who were out on the road helping to keep North Dakota safe during the storm.
Snowmobile youth safety class
The North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department is holding a Youth Safety Course at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Robert D. Johnson Recreation Center, Fargo.
Snowmobilers ages 10 and older must possess a Snowmobile Safety Certification or a driver’s license to legally operate on public land, including ditches and state snowmobile trails.
Please pre-register by calling (701) 328-5366 or email ahillig@nd.gov. The class needs at least kids registered to be put on. A $20 registration fee charged to attend the safety course, which can be paid in cash or check at the class.
Additional classes will be held throughout North Dakota this winter. Information on upcoming classes can be found on the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department’s website:https://www.parkrec.nd.gov/business/recreation-programs/snowmobile/snowmobile-safety.
