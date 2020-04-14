Public invited to call-in for Wahpeton Park Board meeting Wednesday
Those interested in attending the Wahpeton Park Board meeting set for 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, can call 642-2811 to get information on remote access. Citizen requests are taken at the top of the meeting.
The Wahpeton Community Center remains closed to the public. Playground equipment use is discouraged.
32 Below to host latest act in virtual concert series to benefit the Great Plains Food Bank Friday
FARGO, N.D. – Members of Fargo-based country group 32 Below will host a Facebook Live virtual concert to benefit the Great Plains Food Bank on Friday, April 17, at 7 p.m. (Central Time). The concert can be viewed on Facebook pages for both 32 Below (@32BelowBand) and the Great Plains Food Bank (@GeatPlainsFoodBank).
Viewers of the concert will have the chance to interact with band members performing and make song requests through the comments. Throughout the event, donations will be accepted to benefit the Great Plains Food Bank, which has seen an increase of those in need of food assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prairie Public to premiere documentary about Minnesota’s Northwest Angle
Fargo, N.D. – A new original television production from Prairie Public travels to the curious bump on Minnesota’s northern border. “The Northwest Angle: Minnesota’s Best Kept Secret” premieres on Thursday, April 30, at 8:30 p.m. CT. The documentary can also be viewed after the television premiere on the PBS Video app and on Prairie Public’s YouTube channel.
Pesticide certification deadline extended
Gov. Doug Burgum has issued an executive order that suspends the April 1, 2020, expiration of commercial, public and private pesticide applicator certifications under North Dakota Century Code 4.1-33 for the duration of the declared state of public health emergency. This waiver comes after North Dakota State University Extension canceled its in-person training and testing sessions based on physical distancing recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Applicators and dealers who were certified through April 1, 2020, retain their status and now have until the end of the public health emergency to take the appropriate refresher training to renew their certificates.
Information about examination for individuals who need initial or new certification will be released by April 17.
