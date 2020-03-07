Book sale scheduled at Breckenridge Library March 20-21
A Used Book Sale is planned at the Breckenridge Public Library, hosted by the Friends of the Library. A large number of used books in great condition and more will be available at low prices. The sale is scheduled for 9 a.m-6 p.m. Friday, March 20 from and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 21. All proceeds will support the library.
The Breckenridge Public Library, located at 205 Seventh St. N., is a branch of Lake Agassiz Regional Library, a consolidated public library system comprised of 13 branch libraries and nine LINK sites serving the residents of seven counties in northwest Minnesota. More information is available at www.larl.org.
International Joint Commission extends public comment period on Red River Water Quality Standards
The International Joint Commission (IJC) has extended the public comment period on proposed recommendations for nutrient concentration targets for the Red River until Saturday, March 28, 2020.
While nonbinding, these proposed nutrient target recommendations are designed to limit how much of the nutrients phosphorus and nitrogen are allowed into the river as it crosses the boundary between Canada and the United States. The intent of the recommendations is to improve water quality along the Red River. This should also assist with reducing algal blooms on Lake Winnipeg.
The IJC will be accepting comments by mail, email (Commission@ottawa.ijc.org or Commission@washington.ijc.org) and online at www.ijc.org/nutrient2020 until March 28, 2020.
Washington Office Mailing Address:
International Joint CommissionU.S. Section1717 H Street NW, Suite 835Washington, DC 20006
The IJC’s International Red River Board developed these targets. The board has a water quality mission assigned by the two federal governments. Its full report can be found here: https://ijc.org/en/rrb/proposed-nutrient-concentration-objectives-and-loading-targets-red-river-uscanada-boundary. The comments page may be found at www.ijc.org/nutrient2020/.
