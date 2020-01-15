Minnesotans fish free with kids Jan. 18-20
Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend is this Saturday, Jan. 18, through Monday, Jan. 20.
During the weekend, Minnesota residents age 16 or older can fish or dark-house spear without an angling or spearing license if they take a child younger than 16 fishing or spearing.
“Ice fishing is a fun way to get outdoors during Minnesota winters,” said Jeff Ledermann, education and skills team supervisor with the Department of Natural Resources. “Ice conditions are highly variable this year. If you want to start, try asking someone familiar with ice fishing and ice conditions to take you out or check out an organized activity.”
Locations holding events during the weekend include:
• Lake Bemidji State Park, 1-3 p.m. daily, kids 8-15 can come out for an afternoon of ice fishing on Lake Bemidji.
• Halfmoon Landing near Kellogg, Minnesota, 1-3 p.m. daily, equipment and bait provided and space is limited.
Fishing events during the rest of the season can be found on the DNR’s state parks and trails events calendar and the Becoming an Outdoors Woman program, which also has events for families.
Ice conditions vary greatly this season and can be deceiving. There is no such thing as 100 percent safe ice. Always check local ice conditions before heading out to a lake or river. Visit mndnr.gov/icesafety for ice safety guidelines and the DNR’s learn to ice fish page for more information about ice fishing.
Lake Agassiz Regional Library to close Jan. 20 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
All Lake Agassiz Regional Library (LARL) branches and LINK sites will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, with regular hours of operation resuming Tuesday, Jan. 21.
LARL’s branch libraries include Breckenridge, Minnesota.
District 25 Republicans schedule delegate convention
District 25 Republicans, southeastern North Dakota, will hold a district convention to elect delegates for March’s state convention.
The district convention will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at Pizza Ranch, Wahpeton. Republicans interested in being elected as delegates to the North Dakota Republican State Convention will want to attend.
The state convention is scheduled for Friday, March 27-Sunday, March 29 in Bismarck.
North Dakota’s Republicans and Democrats are scheduled to hold their presidential caucuses on Tuesday, March 10. Locations will be be announced at a later time.
