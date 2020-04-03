PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT
The City of Wahpeton is experiencing higher than normal flows in the sanitary sewer system. Just a reminder, sump pumps must be directed into the street or your yard. Directing it to the sanitary sewer is only permitted from Nov. 15 to March 15. Discharging into the sanitary may cause overload issues with the sanitary lift stations which may cause sewer backups. Do not direct the sump pump discharge to the alley. Discharging into the alley makes it difficult to maintain them and leaves alleys in poor condition.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the City of Wahpeton Public Works Department at 642-6565.
CHI St Francis Health offering virtual visits
Tele-health a virtual visit is an alternative to face to face meetings with your provider. At this challenging time CHI St. Francis Primary Care and Walk In Clinic continues to be committed to the communities health needs by offering a virtual visit.
A virtual visit is an appointment with your provider during which live video is used. All aspects and quality of the visit are similar to an in-person visit, except you do not have to drive to the clinic. Virtual visits are offered for your convenience.
Depending on the nature of your visit, it should be no different than an in-person visit.
As providers we want to keep you and the community safe and healthy.
Your health is important call 218-643-0747 to make an appointment. The receptionist will walk you through the process. Information is also available on sfcare.org as well as a COVID-19 assessment tool.
Minnesota Health Plans to waive COVID-19 related expenses
[ST. PAUL, MN] – Governor Tim Walz announced Thursday that Minnesota’s health plans have agreed to waive cost-sharing for treatment of COVID-19. This move comes in response to the Governor’s Commissioners of Health and Commerce sending a letter on March 13 urging the health plans to remove barriers to coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Minnesotans with commercial insurance — including individuals, small businesses, and some large businesses — are now eligible for the following benefits:
• Minnesotans will have no cost-sharing charges for COVID testing.
• Minnesotans who are hospitalized will have no cost-sharing charges for in-network hospitalization.
• Minnesotans will have expanded access to telemedicine services. This will help people to stay home and access care if they need it.
“This move will help ensure no Minnesotan has to sacrifice paying rent or buying groceries to cover a hospital bill from COVID-19,” said Governor Walz. “I’m grateful Minnesota’s health plans are putting the health and safety of our fellow Minnesotans first during this pandemic.”
Minnesota’s non-profit health plans that have committed to this framework:
• Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
• HealthPartners
• Hennepin Health
• Medica
• PreferredOne
• UCare
Many Minnesotans that receive their coverage through their employer have self-insured plans. The Departments do not have regulatory authority over these plans but are encouraging employers to work with their plan administrators to implement similar measures.
