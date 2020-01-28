Mayville State University announces Dean’s List
Mayville, N.D. — Dr. Keith Stenehjem, Vice President for Academic Affairs at Mayville State University, announces that the following students have been listed on the Dean’s List for the Fall Semester of 2019 at Mayville State University.
Wahpeton — Bailey Carlson, Joseph Keaveny, Michael McCall and Anna Schillinger.
In order to be named to the Dean’s List, each student has attained a grade point average of 3.50 or higher and has successfully completed a minimum of 12 graded credit hours of regular academic credit from Mayville State.
Edward Jones earns top marks in 2029 Corporate Equality Index
Financial services firm Edward Jones received a perfect score of 100 percent on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s premier benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation.
Edward Jones joins the ranks of more than 560 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.
The 2019 CEI evaluates LGBTQ-related policies and practices, including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs, and public engagement with the LGBTQ community. Edward Jones’ efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria results in a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.
“We cultivate an environment at Edward Jones where diverse experiences and perspectives are welcome and where associates feel encouraged to bring themselves fully to work every day in service to our clients. We each want, for ourselves and others, to experience a deep sense of belonging,” said Edward Jones Managing Partner Penny Pennington.
Jodi Hendrickson is an Edward Jones financial advisor in Wahpeton, North Dakota. She is located at 114 N 11th St. and may be reached at 701-642-5762.
