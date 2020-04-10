Flooding from spring thaw closes parts of Fort Snelling State Park
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has closed significant areas of Fort Snelling State Park due to flooding. The park is located at the confluence of the Mississippi and Minnesota rivers, which are both experiencing rising waters from the spring thaw.
Most facilities within the park are closed and key park locations, including Picnic Island and Pike Island, are not accessible. Various trails are underwater and the main park road is currently closed just past the beach, limiting parking options and access to the park. As with all state parks, accessible portions of Fort Snelling State Park remain open for day use during Gov. Tim Walz’s Stay at Home order.
Other recreational facilities around the state also have been impacted by melting snow, heavy rain and flooding. Some roads and trails in state forests, state parks, recreation areas, and wildlife management areas will be closed temporarily because they are not firm enough to support vehicle traffic without causing damage.
Some spring flooding- and thaw-related closures could remain in effect until sometime in May, depending on weather conditions. People should check the DNR’s closure webpage for current conditions before visiting.
Pesticide certification deadline extended in North Dakota
Gov. Doug Burgum has issued an executive order that suspends the April 1, 2020, expiration of commercial, public and private pesticide applicator certifications under North Dakota Century Code 4.1-33 for the duration of the declared state of public health emergency.
This waiver comes after North Dakota State University Extension canceled its in-person training and testing sessions based on physical distancing recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Applicators and dealers who were certified through April 1, 2020, retain their status and now have until the end of the public health emergency to take the appropriate refresher training to renew their certificates.
Applicators and dealers are encouraged to take advantage of training when it becomes available because once the public health emergency ends, current certifications no longer will be valid.
Information about examination for individuals who need initial or new certification will be released by April 17.
