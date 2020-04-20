Leftover Twins ‘Homer Hankies’ will be used to make thousands of face masks
Minnesota Twins “Homer Hankies” left over from the 2019 season now are being used to make thousands of face masks.The Twins announced the effort on Saturday, Minnesota Public Radio reported. Faribault Woolen Mill Co. and th e apparel brand Love Your Melon are teaming up to produce the masks, which will be lined with polypropylene surgical wrap.
The masks then will be donated to health-care facilities for visitors, and for workers who don’t deal directly with patients. They’ll also be given to workers at Cub food stores, and to nonprofit groups.
NDCF awards $248,714 in COVID-19 response grants
The North Dakota Community Foundation (NDCF) has awarded $248,714 in its first round of COVID-19 response grants. The grants were awarded to 54 organizations across the state working to improve the quality of life for state residents.
Funding for the grants came from NDCF’s COVID-19 Community & Nonprofit Response Fund, local community foundations and donor-advised funds that are component funds of NDCF, and The Barry Foundation.
The local organization to receive a grant was the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry in Wahpeton, which received $1,000 that will go towards the purchase of a computer for the food pantry.
“We are very thankful to The Barry Foundation and the many donors across our state that contributed to our COVID-19 Response Fund so we could get money to these North Dakota nonprofits that are providing essential services during this crisis,” said Kevin Dvorak, President & CEO of NDCF.
A second COVID-19 grant round has been opened at NDCF with a deadline of April 30. The NDCF Board of Directors has seeded the fund with over $100,000 of additional money from NDCF’s Statewide Greatest Needs Fund. Businesses and individuals can also contribute to this fund to assist North Dakota nonprofits. NDCF also encourages people to donate directly to the North Dakota nonprofit of their choice.
To donate to NDCF’s COVID-19 Community & Nonprofit Response Fund or to apply for a grant, go to NDCF.net.
Applications open for NDPC’s 2020-2021 Al Golden scholarships
Bismarck, N.D. – The North Dakota Petroleum Council (NDPC) is now accepting applications for its Al Golden Scholarship program for the 2020-2021 school year. The NDPC will award up to nine $2,000 scholarships to students pursuing degrees or training in an energy-related field.
Al Golden Scholars are selected based on academic achievement, work or internship experience in the oil and natural gas industry or a demonstrated commitment to a qualified area of study. Students must be attending a North Dakota college or university and remain a full-time student for the Fall Semester of 2020 and Spring Semester of 2021.
Applications must be submitted or postmarked by June 1, 2020. For qualifications and application requirements for the Al Golden Scholarship,visit https://www.ndoilfoundation.org/al-golden-scholarship/.
