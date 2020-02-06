DeVries earns Summit sales honor
North Dakota Farmers Union Insurance based in Jamestown, North Dakota, announced that Kyle DeVries of Wahpeton, North Dakota, has qualified for the 2019/2020 Farmers Union Agents Summit, the company’s top sales honor. He is one of over 80 agents from across the Farmers Union Insurance regions to qualify for this year’s top production award. The Summit recognizes the top performing agents from eleven states and is the company’s most distinguished honor.
‘Winter Carnival’: Father-Daughter Dance is Saturday, Feb. 8
The annual Father-Daughter Dance runs 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at Breckenridge High School. DJ will provide age-appropriate music, meal included for children and adults, professional photographer on-site for purchased photos. Tickets are $25 for father-daughter couple, ticket for each additional daughter is $5.
Ski by candlelight at Glendalough State Park on Feb. 8
The Department of Natural Resources will host more than 30 candlelight events at Minnesota state parks and trails this winter, including one at Glendalough State Park on Saturday, Feb. 8. Drop by anytime between 6:30-9 p.m. for classic cross-country skiing as stars twinkle overhead and candles flicker in the snow.
The 1 1/2-mile trail starts at the trail center and is suitable for beginner-level skiers of all ages.
Skis can be rented out at the park. Come early for the best selection of boot sizes.
The evening wraps up with a cup of hot cider and a s’more near a crackling fire.
A vehicle permit is required to enter Minnesota state parks. Although permits are available at the park, you can save time by getting one in advance. Visit mndnr.gov/reservations to buy a one-day ($7) or year-round ($35) permit.
Those age 16 and older will also need the Great Minnesota Ski Pass if they plan to cross-country ski. The Great Minnesota Ski Pass ($10 for a day pass, $25 for an annual pass or $70 for three seasons) allows cross-country skiers age 16 or older to access miles of groomed trails in Minnesota state parks, state forests or on grant-in-aid trails (mndnr.gov/skiing).
In the event of severe weather, call 218-261-6900 for updates or check the visitor alert online at mndnr.gov/glendalough.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.