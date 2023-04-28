Sanitary sewer service line repairs begin Monday in Wahpeton
Fourth Street North between Fifth and Sixth Avenues, Wahpeton, will be closed to traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, May 1 for repairs to a sanitary sewer service line.
Traffic will be detoured to Third Street North. The street closure is anticipated to be in place until the end of the day Friday, May 5. Travelers are advised to use caution in the vicinity of the work zone and to use alternate routes if possible.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Wahpeton Public Works Department at 701-642-6565.
Sunday fire's cause still undetermined, public invited to share tips
Firefighters in Breckenridge, Minnesota, responded to a barn fire north of the intersection of Third Street North and Mendenhall Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, April 23.
Breckenridge Fire Chief Tyler Slettedahl said the fire's cause is currently undetermined, but it can be confirmed that two structures, the barn and an adjacent shed, are total losses.
"When we extinguished the flames, we found that it was unsafe to enter," Slettedahl said.
Firefighter Rob Jirak estimated that firefighters were involved for approximately three hours. The public is encouraged to contact the Breckenridge Fire Department if they have relevant information.