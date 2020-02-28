Wahpeton choir concert March 2
The Wahpeton High School Music Department will present a choir concert on Monday, March 2 in the High School auditorium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.
Joining the high school musicians for part of the performance will be the eighth grade choir which were recently featured at the North Dakota American Choral Directors’ Conference in Grand Forks. They will be singing a Latin piece, “Da Pacem Domine,” and “Jazz Talkin’.”
All high school choirs – Freshmen, Concert, Chamber, and Encore – will be featured with songs that will be used on the tour to Philadelphia in April. “A Tribute to Queen,” sung by all 185 singers, will be the grand finale.
NDSCS announces Fall 2019 graduates
The North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, N.D., awarded degrees, diplomas and certificates to Wahpeton, Fargo, N.D., and online fall semester 2019 graduates. The graduates include:
MINNESOTA
Breckenridge: Gabe Diaz, A.A.S., Electrical Technology; Laiken Marts, A.S., Liberal Arts
NORTH DAKOTA
Kindred: Riley Flom, A.A.S., Agriculture
Lidgerwood: Chantel Aker, A.A.S., Practical Nursing
Wahpeton: Ashley Hasbargen, A.A.S., Business Management; Jennifer Helm, A.A.S., Practical Nursing; Bret Lysne, A.A., Liberal Arts; Samantha Rae Meyer-Perales, A.A., Liberal Arts; Krista Pfingsten, A.A., Liberal Arts
Wyndmere: Melissa Diemert, A.A., Liberal Arts
About North Dakota State College of Science
Founded in 1903, NDSCS is the second oldest two-year comprehensive college in the nation, with locations in Wahpeton and Fargo, N.D. The College offers a variety of face-to-face, distance education and online courses, as well as workforce training. NDSCS offers degrees, certificates and diplomas in more than 80 academic options in traditional career and technical studies as well as liberal arts. Additional information can be found online at ndscs.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.