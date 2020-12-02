Leach Public Library announces planned temporary closure

The Leach Public Library will be closed for “in-person” services from Dec. 14-17 for a technology infrastructure upgrade, which is made possible through a grant the library received from the North Dakota State Library in late 2019. Staff will be working offsite, checking and responding to emails, and emptying the book drops. No requests will be filled during this time. Weekly storytime will continue virtually on our Facebook page.

We encourage our patrons to stock up on items before December 11 by placing requests through our website www.leachlibrarywahpeton.org or calling 701-642-5732 to place an order.

The library’s e-book system “Library2Go” will be available during this time.

Socks for the Fourth Annual Sock Tree will also be accepted through the book drops during this time.

Tags

Load comments