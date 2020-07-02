Richland County Sheriff’s Office investigating counterfeit bills

WAHPETON — The Richland County Sheriff’s Office and Sargent County Sheriff’s Office, southeast North Dakota, are investigating $650 in counterfeit bills passed in various locations in the two counties.

The counterfeit bills consist of $50 and $100 bills, the offices stated Wednesday, July 1. Law enforcement want to ensure the public is aware of the recent counterfeit bills.

“Details on how to authenticate U.S. currency can be found at www.uscurrency.gov,” the offices stated.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details will be released as of Wednesday.

Anyone with information regarding counterfeit currency is asked to contact their local law enforcement.

Municipal utility gives away free light bulbs

Breckenridge, Minn. – Breckenridge Public Utilities wants to make this summer a bit brighter by giving customers free LED light bulbs.

“We know these are challenging times for everyone,” said Neil Crocker, Director of Public Services. We decided to give away some energy efficient LEDs to put a smile on customers’ faces, and to help them save money on their electric bills.

Energy Star certified LEDs use 90 percent less energy than incandescent bulbs, and save about $55 in electric costs over the life of the bulb, Crocker said. The average household with 40 or more bulbs can save about $2,200 by replacing incandescent bulbs with LEDs.

Stop by our office at 420 Nebraska Avenue to pick up your free LEDs (one per paying customer, per month) while supplies last.

If you want to purchase more LED bulbs, Breckenridge Public Utilities offers rebates. For more information call Breckenridge Public Utilities at 218-643-4681 or visit www.brightenergysolutions.com.

Passing lanes on I-94 near Fargo temporarily closed beginning Monday

Beginning Monday, July 6, there will be temporary lane closures in the eastbound and westbound passing lanes on I-94 beginning at the Fargo Diversion (MM388) to 42nd Street Southwest. The temporary closure is to allow crews to perform soil tests for the installation of a cable guardrail system project next year.

Work on this project was scheduled this past week but was delayed due to rain, so has been rescheduled for next week.

