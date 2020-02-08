Do Just One Thing
Do you want to do just one thing to improve the energy efficiency of your refrigerator by as much as 20 percent? Turn off the ice maker. If you don’t often use ice in your drinks, turning off the ice maker can significantly increase the energy efficiency of your refrigerator/freezer. And considering this appliance is the largest energy hog in your kitchen, this step can do two things: It can save energy, which saves you money, and it also can help prolong the lifespan of your refrigerator. If you want ice, use simple silicone ice trays that can be filled and frozen as needed.
Area students named to 2019 Fall Semester Dean’s List
CROOKSTON, MN – Students named to the fall semester 2019 Dean’s List were recently announced by the Office of the Registrar at the University of Minnesota Crookston. The UMN Crookston is one of the most respected career-oriented, technology-based universities in the nation.
To qualify for a place on the Deans List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average. The Crookston campus is the online leader in the University of Minnesota system and the only campus providing every full-time student with a laptop computer.
Area students on the Dean’s List are:
Treyton Hought of Foxhome, Minnesota; Mikayla Lacher of Christine, North Dakota; and Tyler Vold of Breckenridge, Minnesota.
2020 Aquatic Invasive Plant Control grants available
Grants for projects that control invasive aquatic plants are being offered by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invasive species program.
These grants are available for the first time in two years after the Minnesota Legislature approved a boat license fee increase that will also fund other initiatives.
About $530,000 is available to lake associations, watershed districts, cities and counties for projects that control curly-leaf pondweed, Eurasian watermilfoil and flowering rush using herbicides, mechanical control or a combination of both.
The deadline to apply is 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24. Find more details about grant requirements and application materials on the grant website.
Questions may be directed to DNR aquatic invasive species management consultant Wendy Crowell at 651-259-5085 or wendy.crowell@state.mn.us or to DNR regional invasive species specialists.
